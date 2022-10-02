Woman charged with burglary, criminal mischief in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release regarding the Oct. 1 arrest of Amber Montoya:

“On Saturday, Oct. 1, at approximately 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious female, possibly under the influence of drugs, walking on Lake Seminole Road near River Road. On the way to the scene, deputies were advised that the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Amber Montoya from New Mexico, used a hammer to smash the window of a front door and tried to unlock the door of a house on Lake Seminole,” the release stated.

“The homeowner confronted Montoya with a gun and told her to leave. The homeowner was prepared to use deadly force if Montoya had entered the residence,” it continued.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they took Montoya into custody at the residence. It was later determined that Montoya caused more than $400 in damage to the victim’s residence. Montoya has a long criminal history spanning five states and will be charged with Burglary of an Occupied Structure and Criminal Mischief,” the release stated.

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate this type of behavior, and Sheriff Edenfield encourages homeowners to use any means necessary to protect themselves in situations like this,” the release concluded.