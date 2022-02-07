Woman wanted in multiple counties arrested in Jackson

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the local arrest of a woman wanted by several agencies.

JCSO assisted the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in the search for Megan Lincoln, JCSO reported in a press release.

“It was learned that Lincoln was in Jackson County and was wanted for Violation of Probation,” the release stated. “Deputies made contact with the subject, and she was quickly taken into custody without incident. Lincoln had warrants for her arrest in three counties and was charged with the following:

Bay County: Three counts of Violation of Probation for the Possession with Intent to Sale, Manufacture, or Deliver; and three counts of Obstruction of a Criminal Investigation.

Escambia County: Grand Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Burglary.

Gulf County: Failure to Appear (Driving While License Suspended or Revoked).”