Woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail

"It was like air being inflated into a balloon, and it finally got to the point where she couldn't handle any more air," Hunter's husband said in court. "And then she finally rubbed up against something and just popped."

Hunter told the judge her family has paid the price for her mistakes, adding that her children continue to lose friends, and that they don't go out in their community anymore.

"I watch as my kids lower their heads and turn the opposite direction, so they won't be recognized or approached," she told the judge. "And I know exactly what they're feeling because I do the same thing."

Before ordering jail time, Duval County Court Judge James Ruth said she was struck by the fact that Hunter's testimony focused less on how she may have harmed the victim and more on how her actions affected her own family.

"Her children didn't create this problem and her husband didn't, and she talked about how it changed her world and she was getting nastygrams on Facebook and things of that nature and they can't go to their country club or wherever," Ruth said. "But I have yet to see any expression, or a significant expression on her regret about the impact it had on the victim in this case!"

Sprague said the encounter left her stunned and fearful.