Woman's conviction upheld in death of 5-year-old son in '91

A deeply split New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Florida woman found guilty of killing her young son in New Jersey three decades ago, with the justices divided on whether the state presented enough evidence to justify the jury's verdict.

Michelle Lodzinski's attorneys called the decision "a travesty of justice" and said they would consider appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The death of 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey was one of New Jersey's most infamous cold cases after his disappearance in May 1991 and the discovery of his body several months later.

Lodzinski, his mother, was convicted in 2016 and is serving a 30-year prison sentence. Wednesday's 3-3 ruling, in which Chief Justice Stuart Rabner did not participate, upheld the conviction.

Lodzinski had been a suspect from the outset after she told investigators the boy disappeared while they were at a carnival in Sayreville but gave varying accounts describing strangers who could have kidnapped him.