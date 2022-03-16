Wrong license plate leads to multiple charges

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a Sunday, March 13, traffic stop initially conducted because of an improper tag but which also resulted in the arrests of the driver and a passenger on multiple charges.

In a press release, the agency reports that the 5:47 p.m. traffic stop occurred in the area of Kynesville Highway and Interstate 10 when, authorities said, the deputy saw a Florida registration plate that belonged on another vehicle.

The driver was identified as James Lombardi. Lombardi stated his license was suspended, which was verified, according to the release.

Lombardi was taken into custody without incident and advised the deputy that he had marijuana in his vehicle, officials said. The deputy also made contact with the passenger, identified as Joseph Hayman.

“Marijuana and drug paraphilia were observed in plain view within the vehicle,” the release states. “A bag containing a crystal-like substance was also located within the vehicle (and) tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Hayman was also placed under arrest.

Also during the search, a tin container was found that had a crystal-like substance inside, which also tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said.

Lombardi was charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Hayman was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.