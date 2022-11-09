Crosses, flags honor Sneads vets

Last Friday in Sneads, members of the American Legion Post 241 and the Sneads First United Methodist Church joined forces to erect 247 crosses along U.S. Highway 90 bearing the names of local men and women that have served in the military.

The honorees include people still living and those who have died. The process took roughly five hours, with men young and old working side by side to get the job done. There were some father-son pairs and grandfather-grandson pairs in the mix.

It’s a ceremony that has taken place several years in honor of Veterans Day, and this time around it had some extra impact on some of those that have served on the work crew for most of those years: This was the first time Dillon Kilpatrick hadn’t been around to help manage the effort.

Kilpatrick, a key member of the American Legion Post 241, died a few months ago.

Milton Schouest was the one that put up the cross with Dillon Kilpatrick’s name. Schouest said it had an impact on his emotions when the first blow of the mallet came down in securing the cross in the ground, and when the small flag was posted atop the cross to finish the installation.

“It felt strange, this being the first time without him on this; he always made sure all the flags were out,” Schouest said.

Schouest said Kilpatrick was the first man he met when he moved to Sneads. They were neighbors and became good friends. Kilpatrick, a veteran of the Korean War years himself, was dedicated, Schouest said, to making sure that the other veterans of his community were paid their due respects on this holiday and throughout the year.

Kilpatrick’s loss was felt that day and no doubt will be felt again on Veterans Day itself, when the American Legion Post 241’s war tank and memorial stone will be rededicated.

The 3 p.m. ceremony on Legion Road is being held in observation of the fact that the tank was recently cleaned to refurbish its look, and because two names have been recently added to the memorial stone.

It now bears 13 names of soldiers from the Sneads area that died in the line of duty in World War II or the Vietnam War. There will be a 21-gun volley, taps will be played and the guest speaker will be Elizabeth Walden.