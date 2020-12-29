Crowd bundles for Reagan Jam

It was held on what was likely the coldest night of 2020, but Saturday’s annual Reagan Jam drew a faithful, bundled crowd to Madison Street Park in Marianna.

Listeners huddled under blankets, jackets, warm boots, and layers of clothes to protect themselves from the frigid temps, and many of the musicians kept on their long coats and worked around the bulk in order to stay warm and still play. All those face masks did double duty on the night, acting as shields against the cold as well as the coronavirus.

The music paused only once in the two-hour, unrehearsed show, when Jam founder Royce Reagan called on Don Morris to give out the event’s single award, which is named for the late Speedy Morris, a well-known and prolific musician, and Don’s father.

This year The Speedy Morris Award went to Floyd Griffith, one of the drummers on stage that night and during many other Reagan Jams in the past. For the presentation, Morris had to borrow back Joe Baxley’s award from last year until a new one can be engraved for Griffith.

The night’s players included teenagers, young adults, middle-agers and one 92-year-old local military veteran who played harmonica. He was one of two that played a mouth harp that evening.