Crowd flocks to Farmhouse Chick opening

A Thursday ribbon-cutting officially marked the opening of Farmhouse Chick on 4th Street in Marianna.
Guests had to tear themselves away from lots of food to witness the ceremony on the porch outside. It’s a takery: That’s a food establishment with no in-house dining.
The sizeable crowd grazed on elegantly-arranged platters of cheeses, meats, olives, crackers and fruit, snagged little clear bowls containing a scoop of grits with two shrimp place just so on top, or single servings of grape salad.
They also devoured chicken salad croissants, mini-quiches and more.
In a cooler near the check-out were various-sized-containers with bulk amounts of the takery’s signature chicken salad to go.
Owned by Leigh Beaulieu and daughter-in-law Jordan Moore, the eatery will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and take-away dinner servings will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays with pick-up between the hours of 4-6 p.m.
It’s located at 3003 4th St. The phone number is 850-633-7738.
The lunch-special menu for each week will be posted Sunday nights on the Farmhouse Chick Facebook page.
The takery is managed by Madison Gullett, another family member. The establishment offers catering as well for day and evening events. It also often works in concert with Moore’s Bar R Ranch, a wedding venue on property out in the country that was once owned by the late Bill Reddoch, Beaulieu’s father.
Beaulieu and Moore partnered with KB Flowers for the open-house décor and Moore also often works with KB Flowers on the wedding venue side.
Farmhouse Chick also partnered with the Ice Box at the open house, with that truck parked outside to offer icy treats as guests finished off their mini-meals. Youngsters in particular flocked to that site as their parents continued sampling things from Farmhouse.
Beaulieu said she’s happy to form such relationships with other small businesses and that more of those are in the offing.