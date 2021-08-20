Crowd flocks to Farmhouse Chick opening

A Thursday ribbon-cutting officially marked the opening of Farmhouse Chick on 4th Street in Marianna.

Guests had to tear themselves away from lots of food to witness the ceremony on the porch outside. It’s a takery: That’s a food establishment with no in-house dining.

The sizeable crowd grazed on elegantly-arranged platters of cheeses, meats, olives, crackers and fruit, snagged little clear bowls containing a scoop of grits with two shrimp place just so on top, or single servings of grape salad.

They also devoured chicken salad croissants, mini-quiches and more.

In a cooler near the check-out were various-sized-containers with bulk amounts of the takery’s signature chicken salad to go.

Owned by Leigh Beaulieu and daughter-in-law Jordan Moore, the eatery will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and take-away dinner servings will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays with pick-up between the hours of 4-6 p.m.

It’s located at 3003 4th St. The phone number is 850-633-7738.

The lunch-special menu for each week will be posted Sunday nights on the Farmhouse Chick Facebook page.