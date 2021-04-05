 Skip to main content
Crucifixion reenactment held in Grand Ridge
Crucifixion reenactment held in Grand Ridge

United Believers Worship Center on U.S. Highway 90 in Grand Ridge carried out a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday last week.

It began at 7 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m.

The Rev. Kelvin Johnson, pastor, and congregation have done this annually for several years.

Some members are assigned specific roles over the long term: Kay Durden, for instances was tapped to play Mary, the mother of Christ, several years ago and continues in that role.

Some roles are assigned year-to-year and, because of the physically taxing duty, multiple people tag-team throughout the day to play the roles of Christ and the two thieves that flank him on crosses.

Costumes are acquired, with some things assembled by the wardrobe manager, over time and some outfits have been used for several years.

