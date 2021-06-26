Cruise for fun on U.S. 231

Traditional treats and new temptations await travelers that are willing to pull over for a look at what’s available along the way as they motor along U.S. 231 from Jackson County to Panama City Beach and back again.
The pace keeps picking up for businesses along that busy corridor as Independence Day weekend approaches.
Many stop in at Kountry Candy Store in the Alford area for ice cream cones and scoops that chill the hot summer days, and while they cool their tongues they browse the many other offerings — the store has more than sweet treats. It’s packed with souvenirs, as well.
Driving a little farther north, visitors can also pick up some of those things at Barfield Country Store, along with fresh fruit, specialty jams and jellies, sweets, quirky candies and hot sauces, and even a selection of bonsai plants.
A stop at Barfield also reveals a restaurant tucked inside the little complex.
Michael D’s BBQ opened up last year right around the time that the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Although that crisis chilled in-house dining for a while, it did little to stem the flow of eats coming out of the kitchen and off the smokers. Those run nearly non-stop outside during operating hours and all night long in preparation for the next-day’s service. The eatery is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Sunday, when service shuts down at 5 p.m.
Soon after they met, Michael Dean Adams and Michael Dean Evans learned that they had more in common than the same first and middle names: The two turned one of those shared interests into a business partnership.
Both the Tennessee natives are barbecue enthusiasts and with the thought of opening a restaurant together in mind, the two sat down one night to iron out a potential menu. They had that worked out before that evening was done.
They do catering as well as in-house dining, and back in Tennessee, they had a convenience store besides. That may be one of the reasons the fit with adjacent Barfield Country Store works so well.
Adams, the main barbeque master in the partnership, said there’s another reason things are going so well for them there.
“I love this little town,” Adams said. “We were looking for a place to open up a restaurant once we moved down here and we saw this place was available just as we were driving around looking. I rented it on the spot. The people here are so accepting, just opening their arms to us. Sometimes, people even stop buy with wood they want to sell us for the smokers. Locals keep us going no matter what the tourism is doing. They’ve embraced us and that has been a wonderful thing.”
Take-out is the biggest part of their trade, with just a small dining room, and the door swings open and shut frequently all day long as they do curbside delivery or welcome customers that come in to pick up their single servings or big family meals of ribs, briskets, pulled pork, beef, chicken or other entrees and the various secret-recipe sauce options, along with the sides that are proving popular. Among other things, they’ve got homemade mac-and-cheese, a top-secret-recipe Cole slaw, and loaded baked potatoes that weigh out at three to four pounds after they’re been topped with all the extra. There’s more on the blackboard menu, too, and times are busy.
That’s nothing new to Adams and Evans: Christmas before-last, a few days before they were scheduled to drive down from Tennessee and work on the property they’d bought together here, one of their big factory customers called with a request: Could they feed three shifts of workers a Christmas meal?
With just two days’ notice they agreed to take the job. During service, they didn’t sleep for 48 hours. And then, without ensuing naps, they packed up and headed to North Florida to keep their plans.
They had other irons in the fire while they were barbecuing in Tennessee, as well, and Adams says that the busy times here are comparatively easy to manage.
That’s especially true, he said, because of the friendly neighbors he has at Barfield Country Store.
He said he and Evans, who runs the business side of things while also working a day job, hope to one day get their food truck open locally. Right now, it’s still in Tennessee, but the two Michael’s are gradually moving the rest of their belongings here.
Adams says they believe they’ve found their niche. He loves Florida’s hot summers and mild winters, and says that he looks forward to settling in even more thoroughly in the months to come as they make their mark as part of the gang on U.S. 231.