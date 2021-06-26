Cruise for fun on U.S. 231

Soon after they met, Michael Dean Adams and Michael Dean Evans learned that they had more in common than the same first and middle names: The two turned one of those shared interests into a business partnership.

Both the Tennessee natives are barbecue enthusiasts and with the thought of opening a restaurant together in mind, the two sat down one night to iron out a potential menu. They had that worked out before that evening was done.

They do catering as well as in-house dining, and back in Tennessee, they had a convenience store besides. That may be one of the reasons the fit with adjacent Barfield Country Store works so well.

Adams, the main barbeque master in the partnership, said there’s another reason things are going so well for them there.

“I love this little town,” Adams said. “We were looking for a place to open up a restaurant once we moved down here and we saw this place was available just as we were driving around looking. I rented it on the spot. The people here are so accepting, just opening their arms to us. Sometimes, people even stop buy with wood they want to sell us for the smokers. Locals keep us going no matter what the tourism is doing. They’ve embraced us and that has been a wonderful thing.”