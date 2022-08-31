Crutchfield celebrates return to District 2 county leadership post

On Election Day, Ed Crutchfield earned a return to the Jackson County Commission District 2 seat he previously occupied for eight years.

Narrowly defeated by 40 votes in his bid for a third term consecutive the last time he’d run, Crutchfield won by more than 200 votes this time around.

He said he’s grateful he’s been given another chance to serve.

“I want to thank the people that supported me, and all the people of Jackson County. I want to get in there and work with everybody else on the board to do all we can to help all the citizens.”

Crutchfield says the job did, in the past, and will in the future, fulfill a personal need.

“One of the reasons I got into this is that it has a lot of opportunities to help fix things. My businesses all revolved around that. It’s what makes me feel good about how I spend my days. I like dealing with the public and to work hard to solve a problem for someone. I really don’t like to give up on anything. It’s kind of like, they’ve let me in to try, and I’m honored by that. The only way to honor what they’ve done is to do my best on their behalf.”

Crutchfield said he’ll be a hands-on commissioner.

“When a problem comes up, I’m going out to look at in and all the ways we might be able to help. I’m only one person so I can’t make a lot of promises about what is going to happen in any situation, but I can promise that I’m going to dedicate myself to learning all about it so that I know what I think is going to be best, and to keep talking with everybody to share my thoughts on it.”

Crutchfield said one big issue he faced as a former board member is still at the forefront of constituents’ minds, and that he wasn’t surprised. With hundreds of miles of dirt roads to cope with, it’s likely that the county might never be able to grade as often as people think they should, he said, but he wants to do what he can to help improve road conditions overall.

He said he also wants the county to have a robust emergency fund set aside and funded on a regular basis, a healthy reserve to handle things that come up unexpectedly. “You’ve got to live within a budget. I know that from running my own businesses, and from my eight years on the board, from before.

But I think we really need to build an emergency fund that we can go to so that we don’t upset that balance when something comes up that we have to deal with that we hadn’t built into the budget.”

Crutchfield said he’s looking forward to getting to know his fellow board members better. He knows them all, he said, but wants to learn all he can from them about their areas of expertise. He has never served with any of the seated or incoming board members.

“I’m always open to learning and I always do learn, and I don’t think we’ll have any problems. I can learn from them and maybe I can teach them something, too. We start with the worst situations and work on them together.”

Crutchfield said he has a goal regarding county staff, as well.

“One thing I’d like to accomplish is getting our people’s pay up comparable to other places. You can only pay what you can, and I know we can’t do this overnight, but I think it’s important to take care of the people that are taking care of you. We just have to get in there and work together, the five of us, see what’s there and work toward better.”