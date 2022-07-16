Customers nuts for Sneads vendor's goods

Sneads native Thomas Granger established his mobile boiled-peanut stand Deez Nutz about five years ago. He takes it all over Jackson County and sometimes into neighboring Gadsden County.

He has four varieties: regular, dill pickle, Cajun, and a dill pickle/Cajun mix. He won’t share his recipes — only his grown son and one long-time customer know those — but he does give up one of his secrets to good nuts: He uses ice cream salt, not iodized salt, to bring the briny goodness to his product.

On Wednesday afternoon he’d sold all the ones he’d boiled that day in a couple of big pots on his trailer, and he had to tell a steady flow of late-coming customers he was sold out but would be back the next day in the same location.

They could also check his webpage to see where he’d be set up over the next few days after that, since he decides as he goes sometimes about which of his regular spots he’ll park at and cook.

He buys 35-pound bags of raw green nuts from a grower in Cottondale, keeping his operation an all-local affair, but people from all over have driven extra miles to buy or reached out to order his peanuts for their family and friends around the country.

A long-time volunteer and paid football, baseball and soccer coach with grown children that grew up playing sports locally, Granger uses his business to help the Sneads Recreation Association (SRA), which runs a community summer sports program in the ball fields off Legion Road. When he sets up shop for their games in the local ball park, he gives the SRA $1 for every bag of peanuts he sells there. He also sometimes cooks nuts for the local high school’s football games, where the school’s concession folks can then sell them for the profit.