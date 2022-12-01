Cycling through

Luciana and Todd Scheuer are cycling the Southern Tier bike trail this fall.

It’s a route established by the Adventure Cycling Association and runs from San Diego, California to St. Augustine. It takes in parts of Jackson County and the journey of more than 3,000 miles took the couple through the Jackson County section on Sunday.

The two residents of Seattle, Washington started their trip on Oct. 12, renting a car to take them from home to the west-to-east starting point of the Southern Tier.

Now well into their journey, the couple celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on the road in Chipley with a special Italian dessert—panettone, commonly made with flour, candied fruits, nuts and raisins.

Earlier on that 71-mile day, they’d stopped to explore a bit of DeFuniak Springs.

Chautauqua Hall was there, along with some wooden cut-out Christmas musicians on display, and a bakery that impressed the couple. They also stopped to take a picture along the Choctawhatchee River.

They share those photos on their website, with frequent updates. You can read their journal at http://www.crazyguyonabike.com/ToddScheuer.

There, you’ll find a nearly day-by-day account of their trip.

They camp and cook along the way sometimes, or opt for hotels and restaurant fare.

Throughout their lives together, they’ve biked in New Zealand, Australia, Greece, Italy and several routes in the U.S.

The Southern Tier has taken them through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, as well as southern California and north and central Florida.

They’re just two of thousands that pedal through here on the route at various times throughout the year. Their wheels roll through parts of Marianna, Grand Ridge and Sneads, if they stick to the exact route, but they’re known to take short detours sometimes to catch sights deeper in the communities they ride that aren’t on the official Tier.

On the road, they sometimes dine in church yards and camp along the way often at night.

They’ve been awakened by howling coyotes and trains, and they’ve caught glimpses of grazing deer. They’ve snapped many photos of the wildflowers and other natural resources they’ve encountered, and talk also of the kindness they’ve found in many of the people they’ve met along the route.

In restaurants, they often find locals eager to share some area history, and they in turn share some of that information in their travel journal. Those tidbits are woven in with helpful tips for other cyclists considering a trek on the Southern Tier.

They usually talk about the weather, road condition, traffic trends, any detours they took and what they found on those alternative paths, and add other useful notes on their day’s travel, like when they’ve hit pockets where cell service is weak.

Traveling a range of miles per day, 70 or so is common but they’ve put in more than 90 miles on at least one day and as little as 50-something on another.

They’ve sometimes endured sweltering heat one day and icy wind the very next.

They’re biked through level-ground pine forest, mountain ranges, and desert country.

They’ve seen a multitude of wildflowers, some Joshua trees, sage brush and tumbleweeds.

They should reach St. Augustine in a few days, another adventure done.