Cyclist rolls through on 1,800 mile ride

Jim Whelan has been bicycling on cross-country excursions for the past 42 years, and was in Jackson County most of this week, making his way toward his destination of West Palm Beach, where he lives.

He stared his journey in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with 1,800 miles to roll on his way to South Florida.

His introduction to Jackson County, he said, was less than pleasant. He got a ticket in Cottondale that he plans to fight. He’ll fly back here to battle the $113 ticket he got for using active flashing red safety lights on his bike.

Although he quoted to the officer Florida statute that he felt made clear he had the right to have those lights on, the officer disagreed and wrote the ticket anyway.

The cost of the flight back will cost far more than the ticket itself, but Whelan said he feels it’s worth defending for his own peace of mind and on behalf of other cyclists that share the road with motorized vehicles.

Whelan said he’s had to battle more than this in his time on the road. He wears a shirt emblazoned with the words “Armed Cyclist,” and bearing the image of a handgun.