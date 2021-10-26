 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cyclist seriously injured in Jackson County crash on SR 71
0 Comments

Cyclist seriously injured in Jackson County crash on SR 71

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A bicyclist was seriously injured last Saturday in a collision with a car on State Road 71 in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that the cyclist, a 22-year-old Grand Ridge man, was northbound on SR 71 in the outside lane before he began to travel into the northbound inside lane around 1:52 p.m., where he collided with a northbound sedan in the inside lane.

The right, front of the sedan collided with the left side of the bicycle, and the cyclist was ejected from the bike onto the hood and windshield of the car.

The driver braked, and the cyclist was then ejected into the roadway, coming to rest in the inside northbound lane facing west. The bicycle came to rest on the east shoulder of the road. The sedan came to rest in the inside northbound lane facing north.

The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old Marianna woman, and her weeks-old female passenger were not injured in the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Malone hay farmer recognized
Local

Malone hay farmer recognized

  • Updated

Malone resident Bill Conrad was named the overall winner of the 2021 Southeastern Hay Contest (SEHC) as part of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:

'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30
Local

'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30

  • Updated

The Farms at Two Egg, located at 4382 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood, is hosting a drive-in presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday, Oct…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 20-22:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert