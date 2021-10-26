Cyclist seriously injured in Jackson County crash on SR 71

A bicyclist was seriously injured last Saturday in a collision with a car on State Road 71 in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that the cyclist, a 22-year-old Grand Ridge man, was northbound on SR 71 in the outside lane before he began to travel into the northbound inside lane around 1:52 p.m., where he collided with a northbound sedan in the inside lane.

The right, front of the sedan collided with the left side of the bicycle, and the cyclist was ejected from the bike onto the hood and windshield of the car.

The driver braked, and the cyclist was then ejected into the roadway, coming to rest in the inside northbound lane facing west. The bicycle came to rest on the east shoulder of the road. The sedan came to rest in the inside northbound lane facing north.

The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old Marianna woman, and her weeks-old female passenger were not injured in the crash.