Dad and sons open hot dog stand

Jackson County resident Stanley Arnold had yearned to open a hot dog stand for a long time. The father of two finally took the plunge a few months ago.
He bought an enclosed trailer and for six months worked to outfit it with shelving, storage, an order window and more. His hot dog warmer and crock pots are his main food-prep items.
His sons, Levi, 8 and Titus, 13, got in on their dad’s new business over the summer break from school. They usually set up shop on the east end of Marianna on U.S. Highway 90. Their joint enterprise is called Skippy’s Hot Dogs. Skippy is the nickname his wife’s boss gave him years ago.
The guys have added a few more snacks to the menu over time and the boys helped their dad find just the right secret sauce, which is available with some of the eats they offer.
They’re also learning a lot about business and hard work, earning rewards for their labors and getting some early practice in the matter of personal finances.
The oldest saves most of his earnings for big-ticket items, like a PlayStation, while the 8-year-old is more likely to spend sooner on smaller things.
Their dad and their mom, Gale, keep an eye on how their sons are progressing in this opportunity as young entrepreneurs. He’s hoping that their interest grows to the point that they might want to take it over someday.
Most days, they stick close to their spot in Marianna, but Arnold said he likes to travel and would love to take their diner-on-wheels out on the road sometimes to tourist-friendly places like beaches or other customer-rich environs.
For now, though, with school about to begin, they’ll continue to build their reputation for good eats in their home community.
