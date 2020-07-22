Dallas Ellis running for Jackson County Superintendent of Schools

On Feb. 14 Dallas Ellis became a candidate for Superintendent of Schools.
He said, “As Superintendent, I intend to make our schools a place where all students and staff feel safe and valued. We can accomplish this goal by Maximizing Student Success through a Team Leadership Approach. As Superintendent every decision will be made with the ‘counsel of many.’
“As a classroom teacher, I have seen too many decisions made as to what happens in our schools and classrooms with zero input from the education experts, our teachers! I see much of the same happening to our administrative, support and maintenance staff as well. Our duly elected School Board members will also play a key role in my administration by working in a larger capacity than perhaps they are used to. By working together, we can and will, accomplish great and mighty things for our students.”
Dallas is a native of Jackson County. And, he has been a part of the Jackson County School District most of his life. He’s a graduate of this district (Grand Ridge High School). He and his wife have taught many years in the local schools. And, their three children all graduated from the Jackson County School District.
In addition to teaching, Dallas has worked as a Human Service Administrator at Sunland Center and has over 30 years’ experience in various church staff leadership positions including 10 years as a pastor. More info about Dallas Ellis can be obtained through his website: Vote4Dallas.com.
