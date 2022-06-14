Dangerous heat wave continues

A prolonged period of extra-hot and humid weather is expected to continue in Jackson County and the surrounding area through at least the end of this week.

Temperatures started rising to unusual levels for this time of year on Tuesday and continued increasing in this region of Florida and in nearby south Georgia and south Alabama communities.

The National Weather Service advised in a press release that the combination of high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 90s and dew points in the 70s will result in Apparent Temperatures/Heat Index values between 100 and 110 degrees at least into the weekend. A Heat Advisory may eventually be needed, the agency said Monday.

These conditions will be dangerous to vulnerable populations and those not acclimated to the early season heat.

Experts advise taking several precautions as the heat and humidity continue to build.

Drink plenty of water.

Take rest breaks often in shade if you must be outside, and in air conditioning if inside.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose clothes, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Never leave children, the elderly or animals unattended in vehicle.

Look before you lock and leave your vehicle.

Check on elderly loved ones and others particularly vulnerable to the conditions.

Bring pets indoors or provide them shade and plenty of water.