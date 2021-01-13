Danny Pate scholarship established at Chipola College

The Daniel “Danny” Pate Memorial Scholarship has been established to help Automotive Technology students at Chipola College.

Pate retired as Superintendent of Dozier School for Boys, where he worked from 1971 to 2003. According to his wife, Diane, he worked on cars all his life, and the couple owned more than 65 vehicles during 45 years of marriage. Pate restored a 1966 Mustang for his wife and also built himself a 1930 Ford street rod.

Ms. Pate said that old Mustang had a tree growing through it when her husband first got hold of it. But when he was done, she had a classic ride that she wheeled around on proudly for two years before they sold it to a museum outfit in Georgia.

As for that 1930 Ford street rod, she said her husband loved every minute of the hours he spent working on that one through the years.

“His love of automobiles was deep seeded in early years of working alongside his father,” she said. “He would work on anything that had an engine and make it run.”

She said she caught the car-collecting fever, herself. “He didn’t spend a lot of money on vacations or other things like that, and I fell in love with it right along with him. We went to a lot of car shows and he derived a lot of joy from that. His joy brought me joy.”