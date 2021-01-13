Danny Pate scholarship established at Chipola College

The Daniel “Danny” Pate Memorial Scholarship has been established to help Automotive Technology students at Chipola College.
Pate retired as Superintendent of Dozier School for Boys, where he worked from 1971 to 2003. According to his wife, Diane, he worked on cars all his life, and the couple owned more than 65 vehicles during 45 years of marriage. Pate restored a 1966 Mustang for his wife and also built himself a 1930 Ford street rod.
Ms. Pate said that old Mustang had a tree growing through it when her husband first got hold of it. But when he was done, she had a classic ride that she wheeled around on proudly for two years before they sold it to a museum outfit in Georgia.
As for that 1930 Ford street rod, she said her husband loved every minute of the hours he spent working on that one through the years.
“His love of automobiles was deep seeded in early years of working alongside his father,” she said. “He would work on anything that had an engine and make it run.”
She said she caught the car-collecting fever, herself. “He didn’t spend a lot of money on vacations or other things like that, and I fell in love with it right along with him. We went to a lot of car shows and he derived a lot of joy from that. His joy brought me joy.”
She said he would have never imagined that an automotive scholarship would someday be created to help young people in his name, saying he was of a humble spirit and didn’t think in those terms. But she also felt he would also be thrilled to know that it was there to help someone.
“Dan was a person who loved people and could talk to anyone about their interests,” she said. “He could do anything and would read and study a subject until he became proficient. If you were his friend, he was there for you. He was the most selfless man i ever knew. His mind was open to new subjects and could talk to you about religion, politics and enjoyed a good debate with his guy friends. He had a very nurturing nature.”
His other interests were music and movies. He loved listening to all types of music and would watch old and new movies, she added. Those interests may have helped him further relate to all the young people he connected with under the hoods of their cars.
Pate was an automotive resource in his neighborhood near Chipola College. He taught many young people from that neighborhood about cars, worked on many for them and their parents, and was often asked to look over the ones that the young people were considering. He was happy to oblige.
He also was a regular at Miller and Miller Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, always wanting to see the latest models.
The full tuition scholarship will be awarded for the first time in August 2021 and cover the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. Applications will be available in March. Visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or call 850-718-2404 for more information.