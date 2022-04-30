Daughters and dad run Hovercraft Project

Haylee Chase, soon turning 12, and her sister, Olivia Chase, soon turning 9, are on a big adventure with their parents this school year.

Matthew and Jenni Chase are home-schooling their girls so the family can travel and teach children all over the country how to make hovercrafts from a flexible, cloth house-wrap construction material, a plastic disk, and a leaf blower.

The girls are teachers, too, in the family’s business, The Hovercraft Project. The Chase family contracts with schools to put on a one-day workshop for groups of students that focuses on giving enrolled kids some practice in designing, testing, and problem-solving.

The girls aren’t allowed to answer questions for the students, only help steer them to the right questions to explore. That’s how dad does things, too.

On Tuesday, dad and daughters awaited Mrs. Chase in their big blue bus which he’d pulled into the Marianna Walmart parking lot. She’d gone ahead to visit a friend in the Destin area before catching up to her husband and daughters at the rendezvous point.

After that, they headed north toward Alabama, where they have contracts with ten schools for upcoming hovercraft workshops. Youngsters build the hovercrafts in teams of six, working together to work out designs, improve on them as needed, and ultimately to set their crafts in motion inside a gym or other large indoor space on their campuses.

Mr. Chase was a regular classroom teacher and construction worker before he quit the bricks-and-mortar schoolroom in favor of mobile teaching. He said he put about 10 years of research and development into the venture before taking his project on the road. It meets STEM and CORE curriculum standards, he says.

The family lives in Sarasota and they’ll head back there for the summer.

See more about their work at thehovercraftproject.com.