Davis selected FCSAA Theatre Student of the Month

Chipola College sophomore Gwyneth Davis is the Florida College System Activities Association Theatre Division Student of the Month for October 2021.

Davis is enrolled as a Theatre Performance major a is presently preparing for the Florida Theatre Conference, Southeastern Theatre Conference, and other college auditions for her transfer to a university next year. She is the President of the Chipola Players Club.

She was nominated by Chipola Theatre Director Raines Carr, who says, “Gwyn has been a hardworking student in her two years in the theatre program. But, this year she has stepped up and brought a maturity to her work in and out of the classroom and in rehearsal.

“She is a leader backstage and helps mediate and negotiate personalities when tensions run high. I have seen so much growth in her the past three semesters and look forward to the theatre maker she will become,” Carr said.