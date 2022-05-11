Dayspring students honored by Step Up for Students

Since 2001 Step Up for Students has been changing the lives of Florida’s most deserving schoolchildren by giving them educational options that work best for their learning needs.

Step Up for Students serves over 180,000 students annually through these programs. Three Dayspring Christian Academy students were recently honored in Jacksonville, as scholars who demonstrated exemplary academic achievement, leadership, community service, and extra-curricular involvement.

Chelsea Dison received the Turnaround Award for having made notable gains/improvement since enrolling at Dayspring Christian Academy.

Chandler DePew received the Outstanding Character Award for demonstrating outstanding compassion, perseverance, courage, initiative, respect, fairness, integrity, responsibility, honesty and optimism.

Pierce DePew received the High Achievement Award for excelling in academics, as the valedictorian of his class.

For more information, call 850-526-4919.