Death investigation continues in Marianna

An investigation continues into the death of a Jackson County man last Friday, Jan. 15, following a reported altercation with his girlfriend.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Thursday, Jan. 14, the girlfriend called 911 stating that she and her boyfriend had been involved in an altercation at their residence, located on Maridale Road in Marianna.

She told authorities that she had been physically attacked by her boyfriend and that he wouldn’t let her leave the residence.

The altercation began in the bedroom and eventually moved into the living room, she reported, where the man reportedly tackled her to the floor and began choking her.

She told officials that, in an effort to defend and free herself, she began to choke him. During the struggle, she reported, the man lost consciousness and she was able to leave the residence.

She drove to the intersection of Maridale Road and U.S. 90, where she called 911 and waited for law enforcement to arrive, authorities report.

When the first deputy arrived at the scene, the woman said that when she left the residence, the man was lying on the floor just inside the front door. The deputy went inside and found the man unresponsive on the floor as the woman had reported.