Death investigation continues

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman found deceased near a wooded area off Hawk Street in Marianna on Monday.

As of early Tuesday morning, she had not been identified. The Marianna Police Department is the investigating agency, and disclosed that she was found just after 10 a.m. Monday.

MPD officials issued a press release Monday night, saying that the Caucasian woman was wearing pink pants and a grey, hooded sweatshirt at the time she was found, and that she had not been identified at that time.

If you have any information in reference to this case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.