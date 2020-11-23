 Skip to main content
Decoration days begin
Decoration days begin

Marianna street department crew members were busy this week in their annual task of turning downtown into a stretch of holiday cheer with lights, wreaths and more.

The chief of that team, Luis Aviles, has been in charge of this special duty for many years, training new workers on the force as he goes.

Last Friday, he and Dexter Adams, Eddie Pyles and Sean Livingston were on decoration duty early that morning.

The work continues in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

Local

Marianna ponders 'tiny house' rules

  • Updated

Marianna City Commissioners on Wednesday heard their first reading of an ordinance that, if adopted on second reading, would govern in-town ap…

Dogs fatally injure Bascom man
Local

Dogs fatally injure Bascom man

  • Updated

A pack of dogs is believed to have fatally injured a Bascom man found lying dead next to Kirkland Road around 7:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, abo…

Fire damages old Lee's motel
Local

Fire damages old Lee's motel

  • Updated

Firefighters were called to the old Lee’s Motel on U.S. Highway 90 around 1 p.m. Monday to battle a four-unit blaze there.

News Alert