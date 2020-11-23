Decoration days begin

Marianna street department crew members were busy this week in their annual task of turning downtown into a stretch of holiday cheer with lights, wreaths and more.

The chief of that team, Luis Aviles, has been in charge of this special duty for many years, training new workers on the force as he goes.

Last Friday, he and Dexter Adams, Eddie Pyles and Sean Livingston were on decoration duty early that morning.

The work continues in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.