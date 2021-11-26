 Skip to main content
Decorations going up for the holidays
Christmas decorations were going up around Jackson County and surrounding areas as the Thanksgiving holiday approached this week. Marianna city crews, for instance, were up in buckets last Friday getting theirs in place.

And Marianna Main Street has opened an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals that would like to take a six-foot tree to Lafayette Landing and decorate it for display through the Christmas holidays.

The landscape is lighting up in rural stretches as well as city centers as residents get their places decorated as well.

