Deer named Jackson Hospital 2020 Employee of the Year

Dr. Chris Deer, Emergency Medicine Physician with Jackson Hospital’s Emergency Department, has been named Jackson Hospital’s 2020 Employee of the Year.

Dr. Deer has been a part of the Jackson Hospital ER team for over three years. He is there during some of the most critical times in a patient’s life.

Hospital officials say Dr. Deer was surprised to be named by the Employee Leadership Committee as the 2020 Employee of the Year. He was recognized as Employee of the Month in January 2020 for offering to take a patient to the airport in Tallahassee to catch a flight to Tampa. The patient had been seen at Jackson Hospital after a car wreck on Interstate 10 and had no method of transportation to the airport to catch the flight. The patient was so appreciative of Dr. Deer’s selfless act.

“Dr. Deer is known around our hospital for his exemplary bedside manner and general compassion for the patients that visit Jackson Hospital. This act of kindness is just one of the many examples that speaks to the character of Dr. Chris Deer,” Jackson Hospital CEO Jim Platt.