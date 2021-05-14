Defense takes over in Wester trial

He testified that some of the material presented by the state to the jury earlier this week included the items he’d found in a non-traffic-stop event that had occurred earlier on the day that he’d been summoned in and told of his suspension.

He’d found some of those items in the bathroom of a park in Alford, he told the jury, and that scene response was interrupted by two back-to-back traffic crashes to which he responded.

He said that after he was able to leave the second crash scene, which had occurred about a mile from the sheriff’s office, he proceeded on to the agency’s officer parking lot and was in the process of bagging what he’d found at the park when he was summoned inside and suspended. He said he advised superiors that the items were in the car and needed to be processed, but was told not to worry about it, that they’d still be there when he got back from the suspension made necessary because an internal investigation had been launched regarding his work.

But, Wester said, he would never return to that task – he was fired after being suspended.