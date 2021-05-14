Defense takes over in Wester trial

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wester took the stand Friday, the last witness called by his defense attorney, Ryan Davis, before the day’s lunch break.
All or portions of the traffic stop videos played earlier by lead prosecutor Tom Williams were played again for the jury, with Wester testifying after each of those about his reason for the stop, the events that occurred during it, and about the subsequent reports he filed regarding them.
In each case, Wester denied planting any of the evidence collected and denied falsifying reports regarding the stops, two of the things of which his is accused in the case.
In one instance, where body cam footage indicated he had a small baggie in the palm of his glove during a search in which he reported finding a small baggie in the driver’s purse, Wester testified that the item seen in his palm was not the baggie entered into evidence as one in which material was reportedly found that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. He went on to say that he’d found a baggie that he deemed of no evidentiary value, as well as the one entered in evidence.
He also spoke of some items found in his patrol car during a search that was done in light of those and other alleged offenses with which he is charged. Most of those charges are based on accusations that he planted fabricated evidence in some of the traffic stops he conducted while working for JCSO.
He testified that some of the material presented by the state to the jury earlier this week included the items he’d found in a non-traffic-stop event that had occurred earlier on the day that he’d been summoned in and told of his suspension.
He’d found some of those items in the bathroom of a park in Alford, he told the jury, and that scene response was interrupted by two back-to-back traffic crashes to which he responded.
He said that after he was able to leave the second crash scene, which had occurred about a mile from the sheriff’s office, he proceeded on to the agency’s officer parking lot and was in the process of bagging what he’d found at the park when he was summoned inside and suspended. He said he advised superiors that the items were in the car and needed to be processed, but was told not to worry about it, that they’d still be there when he got back from the suspension made necessary because an internal investigation had been launched regarding his work.
But, Wester said, he would never return to that task – he was fired after being suspended.
Wester also spoke about the fact that his body camera was not on continually during some stops, as required by JCSO policy. He said he felt that, in the case of three such instances, his camera’s on/off plate must have pressed against high seats as he searched, deactivating it. In some instances, he testified there appeared to be malfunction that he couldn’t explain and for which he had to be issued a new body cam.
His testimony included many more statements further disputing the state’s version of events.
His testimony was followed by a contentious cross-examination by lead prosecutor Tom Williams that was still underway as of this edition’s deadline.
Trial day was expected to end around 4:30 p.m. and court activity was to pick up again Monday morning.