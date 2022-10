On Saturday, Oct. 15, Dellwood Baptist Church held a free dinner and gospel sing, but with an offering collected and a cake auction held to raise money for the Dellwood Volunteer Fire Department.

After the hotdog dinner, a sing was held featuring the group Swiftwater.

The offering and cake auction raised $2,264, all of which goes to the Dellwood VFD.

Dellwood Baptist Pastor Gary Gable and congregation expressed gratitude to the community for its support of the event.