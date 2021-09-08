 Skip to main content
Dellwood Baptist food giveaway set
Dellwood Baptist Church will have a food pantry giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 11, starting at 9 a.m.

The church is at 6512 Blue Springs Road in the Dellwood community.

