On Saturday, July 17, Dellwood Baptist Church will give away free backpacks and school supplies for local youth in elementary, middle, and high school.

Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and continues until supplies are gone. You must bring your children/grandchildren with you when picking up backpacks.

Dellwood Baptist Church is at 6512 Blue Springs Road in the Dellwood community. For more information, call Pastor Gary Gable at 850-557-6350.