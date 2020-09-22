Dellwood WWII vet receives Quilt of Valor

On Saturday, Sept. 19, just hours before his 99th birthday celebration, Dellwood resident Milton Mooneyham Sr. was presented a Quilt of Valor.
Mooneyham and his family, observing social distancing recommendations, gathered to witness the quilt presentation as well as attend his birthday party.
Quilts of Valor Foundation district representative Roberta Granville, of Tallahassee, presented the gift.
Mooneyham was nominated for the honor by his granddaughter, Micha Mooneyham Mathis, of Blairsville, Georgia. She said she’d wanted to see if it was possible to honor him with the quilt around his 99th birthday, but didn’t know until she got to Dellwood for the party that he had been selected and that the presentation was to happen that day.
Mooneyham is a WWII veteran and was in four major battles – Normandy, Rhineland, Central Europe and Northern France. Drafted from Dellwood as a young man, he still lives in his childhood community and is the patriarch of a loving family.
He talked to the presenter that day about his service, recalling all the places he’d been and some of the things that happened.
The presentation also included the unveiling of his WWII-themed birthday cake designed by Mathis and made by Melissa’s Custom Cakes in Blairsville. In addition, Mooneyham was presented with an early birthday present created by a chainsaw artist from Georgia.
“We could not be more excited and thankful that the Quilt of Valor Foundation made this possible just hours before his 99th birthday,” Mathis said in a press release on behalf of the family.
“In these troubled times with COVID 19, the upcoming election, civil unrest and the recent hurricane, it was a much-needed gift of hope … (My grandfather) thanks God every day for His grace and the opportunity to have a sound mind. Thanks again to the Quilt of Valor Foundation for the quilt and thanks to (son) Miriam Mooneyham and (daughter) Hilda de Sercey for taking such good care of him to help ensure he has a good quality of life.”
