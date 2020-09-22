Dellwood WWII vet receives Quilt of Valor

On Saturday, Sept. 19, just hours before his 99th birthday celebration, Dellwood resident Milton Mooneyham Sr. was presented a Quilt of Valor.

Mooneyham and his family, observing social distancing recommendations, gathered to witness the quilt presentation as well as attend his birthday party.

Quilts of Valor Foundation district representative Roberta Granville, of Tallahassee, presented the gift.

Mooneyham was nominated for the honor by his granddaughter, Micha Mooneyham Mathis, of Blairsville, Georgia. She said she’d wanted to see if it was possible to honor him with the quilt around his 99th birthday, but didn’t know until she got to Dellwood for the party that he had been selected and that the presentation was to happen that day.

Mooneyham is a WWII veteran and was in four major battles – Normandy, Rhineland, Central Europe and Northern France. Drafted from Dellwood as a young man, he still lives in his childhood community and is the patriarch of a loving family.

He talked to the presenter that day about his service, recalling all the places he’d been and some of the things that happened.