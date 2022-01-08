 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delta Sigma Theta announces raffle winner
Claude Holden, center, holds the check he received as the winner of a recent MAC Delta Sigma Thetha Sorority raffle.

 MAC/DSTS, PROVIDED

The Marianna Alumnae Chapter (MAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority recently held a raffle with proceeds going to support the group’s annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and to support community service organizations and projects such as Chipola Family Ministries, Adopt-a-Family at Christmas, Backpack for Kids and more.

Raffle participants got three entries in exchange for a $10 donation, with the winner receiving $500.

The winner was Claude Holden.

The group also recently adopted a local family for Christmas giving.

