Delta Sigma Theta announces raffle winner

The Marianna Alumnae Chapter (MAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority recently held a raffle with proceeds going to support the group’s annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and to support community service organizations and projects such as Chipola Family Ministries, Adopt-a-Family at Christmas, Backpack for Kids and more.
Raffle participants got three entries in exchange for a $10 donation, with the winner receiving $500.
The winner was Claude Holden.
The group also recently adopted a local family for Christmas giving.