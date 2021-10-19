Delta Sigma Theta kicks off holiday drawing

The Marianna alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is offering tickets for a prize-drawing in exchange for donations that will help the sorority in its mission to assist local families.

The drawing is for a $500 prize, and three entries can be obtained for a $10 donation to the 501c(7). This donation drive will raise funds for an annual scholarship for students in Jackson and Washington counties, the Jackson County Backpack for Kids program, Chipola Ministries at Thanksgiving, and the sorority’s adoption of a family at Christmas to assist with food, toys, clothes and other needs during the holiday period.

The drawing will be held on Dec. 11, with the winner notified around noon.

The deadline for obtaining tickets is Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.

Each individual member of the sorority has tickets, but anyone with questions or a need for tickets can call Ruby Sylvester at 850-482-5133.