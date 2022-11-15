 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delta Sigma Theta raffle begins

The Marianna Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is sponsoring a raffle with three drawings to be held for a chance to win a 50-inch television or one of two $100 cash prizes.

Proceeds are going to support annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors and to support community service organizations and projects such as Chipola Family Ministries, Adopt-a-Family at Christmas, Backpacks for Kids and more, the organization announced in a recent press release.

Tickets are available from Nov. 12 through Dec. 10, 2022, at a cost of $5 each.

For more information, contact Ruby Sylvester at 850-482-5133.

