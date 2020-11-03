Demolition underway at Endeavor

Demolition of unwanted buildings at Endeavor, the former home of the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, is underway.

Cross Environmental and Great Southern Demolition were on the site this week with several of the structures already reduced to rubble.

The long-anticipated start of that work was highlighted by Jackson Count Administrator Wilanne Daniels in a report prepared for the end of the county’s fiscal year and in which several accomplishments were noted in an overview of county operations since the start of 2019-20.

In other mentions of Endeavor, Daniels pointed out that movement is also underway in several of its other aspects.

An advisor has been retained, for instance, to guide the development of an autism transition center on the Endeavor property, an asset that is expected to be a highlight of the multi-faceted asset.

A steering committee has been formed to help plan the museum at Endeavor, expected to be a showpiece of local history and as a center for cultural artifacts associated with that history.

Work is also gaining traction on other aspects of Endeavor, Daniels noted.