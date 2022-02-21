Department of Children and Families job fair is Feb. 24

The Florida Department of Children and Families will host a job fair in Panama City this month for positions in the region of Florida that includes Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Bay and Washington counties.

The job fair is Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bay County Service Center, located at 2505 West 15th St., Panama City.

Jobs currently available include that of child protective investigator, adult protective investigator, paralegal specialist and economic self-sufficiency specialist.

At the fair, expect pre-screening and on-site interviews.

Bring a digital or print resume, a list of references, Social Security card, valid photo ID, diploma if available, and Select Service letter if applicable.

Professional attire is suggested.