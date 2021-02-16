Designer to pitch ideas for Endeavor museum

Cost was also a topic of discussion. Part of her proposal is expected to include an ‘a la carte’ list of services and a pricing guide, so that the leadership can pick and choose what they’d like to engage her for as they look at the dollars they have to spend on that aspect of the overall Endeavor project.

Efforts are underway to fund all aspects of it through various grants as they become available to qualifying pieces of the Endeavor project.

For instance, the county’s overall Endeavor design consultant, David Melvin, is currently seeking a $5 million grant from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity and its Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program, in hopes that the state will fund another key aspect of the Endeavor project: the transformation of the old gymnasium there into a shelter-rated convention center.

Some of Smith’s work will be paid through the TDC’s existing funds. Noting that a high level of flexibility is in play because of the board’s ability to go a la carte, she didn’t nail down any dollar figures on Monday but is expected to present some of that for a first look and then for honing as the board decides how it wishes to move forward, should she be ultimately selected as the museum designer.