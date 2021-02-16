Designer to pitch ideas for Endeavor museum

Designer Pattie Smith, president and creative director of Frina Design, has been invited to submit a proposal for services associated with the development of the Endeavor Museum in Jackson County.
Smith’s an exhibit designer with many years of experience working from early stage to final product in such projects.
On Monday, along with members of the Endeavor Museum Steering Committee, she toured the future site of the museum – the old cafeteria at the former Dozier School For Boys. The old long-closed school and the property it occupied are being repurposed into a cultural and commercial hub of the community.
The museum is expected to be a key asset that will draw tourists off Interstate 10, as well as treasured asset for the home community as a representation of its history, its present and its hopes for the future.
In a joint meeting later that day with the steering committee and the Jackson County Tourist Development Council (TDC), Smith laid out her process for the two boards.
Her words echoed those she spoke in a general video presentation she made as an introduction to herself as a designer.
First, she said, her job is to help clients find their own vision for their museums, to understand and define the mission of its exhibits and how they will each affect the overall presentation of the museum, and to help clients think as they go about how what they’re doing will benefit their museum visitors.
Cost was also a topic of discussion. Part of her proposal is expected to include an ‘a la carte’ list of services and a pricing guide, so that the leadership can pick and choose what they’d like to engage her for as they look at the dollars they have to spend on that aspect of the overall Endeavor project.
Efforts are underway to fund all aspects of it through various grants as they become available to qualifying pieces of the Endeavor project.
For instance, the county’s overall Endeavor design consultant, David Melvin, is currently seeking a $5 million grant from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity and its Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program, in hopes that the state will fund another key aspect of the Endeavor project: the transformation of the old gymnasium there into a shelter-rated convention center.
Some of Smith’s work will be paid through the TDC’s existing funds. Noting that a high level of flexibility is in play because of the board’s ability to go a la carte, she didn’t nail down any dollar figures on Monday but is expected to present some of that for a first look and then for honing as the board decides how it wishes to move forward, should she be ultimately selected as the museum designer.
Smith told the board she was once nicknamed “Frugalina” by one member of a client group as she steered that team in keeping within the budget it has set for its project.
Melvin brought Smith forward as a candidate for the job after he visited the Osceola Museum and Visitor’s Center that she designed near Orlando, saying that she came highly recommended by leadership there after putting together a museum that Melvin believes shares some similarities with what he believes is desired for the local museum.