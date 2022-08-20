Dine and paint at Compass Lake on Aug. 27

The Compass Lake in the Hills Fire Department will have a fundraising sit-down or take-out dinner on Aug. 27, coupling it with a paint party.

The meals go for $8 each and will be available starting at 5 p.m. at the firehouse, 3085 Norteck Boulevard, Alford. The menu includes baked ziti noodle casserole, a garden salad with dressing, dessert and a drink. You can buy at the door while the supply lasts.

All dinner proceeds go to support the fire department’s goal of buying a new fire engine to replace an aging unit.

Compass Lake in the Hills Fire Chief Penny Tillonson is trading her fire helmet for a chef’s hat that evening, at least figuratively: She’s the chief dinner cook.

The painting party begins at 6 p.m. and is hosted by Katie Hughes, a painter and instructor that has been a supporter of the fire department for several years. It costs $35 to participate in that aspect of the evening. Although the paint party is a strictly for-profit event for her this time around, Hughes has done this before at Compass Lake and in her inaugural year donated a portion of her earnings to the department. Her parties have become staple events on the department’s calendar.

The paint party is set to conclude around 9 p.m. You can buy a ticket for that at the door if space is available when you arrive, or book to secure a spot through Eventbrite.