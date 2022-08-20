 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dine and paint at Compass Lake on Aug. 27

Dine and paint at the Lake on Aug. 27

Participants in the Aug. 27 paint party at Compass Lake in the HIlls will use this sea turtle painting as the model to inspire their own work.

 KATIE HUGHES, PROVIDED

The Compass Lake in the Hills Fire Department will have a fundraising sit-down or take-out dinner on Aug. 27, coupling it with a paint party.

The meals go for $8 each and will be available starting at 5 p.m. at the firehouse, 3085 Norteck Boulevard, Alford. The menu includes baked ziti noodle casserole, a garden salad with dressing, dessert and a drink. You can buy at the door while the supply lasts.

All dinner proceeds go to support the fire department’s goal of buying a new fire engine to replace an aging unit.

Compass Lake in the Hills Fire Chief Penny Tillonson is trading her fire helmet for a chef’s hat that evening, at least figuratively: She’s the chief dinner cook.

The painting party begins at 6 p.m. and is hosted by Katie Hughes, a painter and instructor that has been a supporter of the fire department for several years. It costs $35 to participate in that aspect of the evening. Although the paint party is a strictly for-profit event for her this time around, Hughes has done this before at Compass Lake and in her inaugural year donated a portion of her earnings to the department. Her parties have become staple events on the department’s calendar.

The paint party is set to conclude around 9 p.m. You can buy a ticket for that at the door if space is available when you arrive, or book to secure a spot through Eventbrite.

