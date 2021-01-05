Director wants to ramp up Marianna High School band

That lifetime of inspiration spurs him on to keep pushing for a bigger band even though the pandemic remains a factor. A few of his players did test positive for COVID-19, but there was never an outbreak in the ranks. Great care was taken, he said, to keep distance in the band room even that’s not the ideal music-wise. Everyone on the bus had to wear a mask on those few occasions this year when they could travel.

“I’m a parent, too, so I understand the concerns and worries of other parents about their children’s health and I would never take chances of them getting this virus,” Williams said. “We’re not careless about it; we’re very careful. I’m hoping that, with this vaccine now available and as people start getting those, that it will start making the curve go down and will take some of the pressure off the parents so that they can feel a little more secure about their kids participating. I’m very proud of my band members. They listened to me and they were very complaint about those rules set up for their safety. We have to take care of each other. They know that and they do that.”