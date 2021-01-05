Director wants to ramp up Marianna High School band

Last spring, Marianna High School Band Director Daryl Williams was expecting to field an 80-member marching band when COVID-19 came along and dashed that hope of roughly doubling the number of players compared to the previous school year.
“We are in the process of building it up,” Williams said. “COVID knocked us for a loop. At the beginning of the year, I probably had about 80 to 85 that were going to join. Now I’m down to about 40 or 45.”
Even so, that’s an increase over the number he had when he started as the director last year, when the number was around 30.
He’s no stranger to the program: He’d volunteered with the concert and marching bands for years. He plays trombone, and had been asked by the previous director to work with the brass section.
A second-grade teacher at the time, Williams also already had every credential he needed to direct the band, too, so taking over as director was a fairly easy transition. From the start, he wanted to see the band grow. He doesn’t imaging seeing it reach the number of players it once knew, back when friend Royce Reagan enjoyed a roster of about 300, at least not in the near term and not with so many options available to young people as to how they spend their time. But he had seen his more modest dream beginning to materialize before the pandemic.
There was an inspiring presence in his memory, a hand on his shoulder that helped guide him toward its realization.
His dad, Allan Williams, had been a band director most of Daryl’s life. When he was a baby, his dad was working that job at Bay High and did so until, in the 1980s, he moved on to direct at a school in Chipley.
That lifetime of inspiration spurs him on to keep pushing for a bigger band even though the pandemic remains a factor. A few of his players did test positive for COVID-19, but there was never an outbreak in the ranks. Great care was taken, he said, to keep distance in the band room even that’s not the ideal music-wise. Everyone on the bus had to wear a mask on those few occasions this year when they could travel.
Hand sanitizer was a constant presence.
Those precautions will continue for as long as they’re necessary, he said.
“I’m a parent, too, so I understand the concerns and worries of other parents about their children’s health and I would never take chances of them getting this virus,” Williams said. “We’re not careless about it; we’re very careful. I’m hoping that, with this vaccine now available and as people start getting those, that it will start making the curve go down and will take some of the pressure off the parents so that they can feel a little more secure about their kids participating. I’m very proud of my band members. They listened to me and they were very complaint about those rules set up for their safety. We have to take care of each other. They know that and they do that.”
Williams hopes to start spending time with middle school students, talking with the eighth-graders there and helping with fourth- and fifth-grade music students in order to build relationships that might just land him a lot more players down the road.
“I can work with the coaches of sports, and sponsors of clubs like FFA. I’ve never been selfish in that way, asking students to spend all of their time on band. I want my kids to be well-rounded and I’m really flexible. I want them to be involved, excited about many things, and to grow.”
He said he still has band members engaged online, asking them to record their work and play it back for his feedback. He has been doing some live Zoom sessions, but that’s a more difficult proposition that the record-and-listen approach.
He’s been doing that since March, he said, and has plans to continue. “I don’t want them to practice for hours and hours every afternoon, but if I can get 30 minutes in addition to our regular daily work, that’s a great thing. I need them to be practicing so that when we come in together, we’re in rehearsal mode, fine-tuning, so the digital sessions are helping that process.
His band includes some rising stars, like Abigail Callahan. Already a soccer star, and an academic standout, she’s also a drum major and has taken up the marimba. At a recent band competition, Callahan earned a "superior with distinction" score with her by-memory rendition of “Yellow After the Rain.” She plays the instrument sometimes during the MHS marching band’s halftime show in football season and is an example of that well-rounded band member he hopes will be the standard for The Pride.
“It’s so very different this year,” he said of band participation in light of the pandemic that has so often cancelled events where the band would take to the field or bleachers. “We still will be doing things … there are concert contests and some for solo and ensemble and auxiliaries like the dance line, color guard and majorettes. They’ve created the Florida Bandmasters Association and a platform that we can record on. That’s exciting. We set up a camera and record it digitally, so in spite of all the challenges, and the cancellations and all of those things, some good things have happened, too. I want more kids involved and be ready to take all the opportunities that present themselves.”