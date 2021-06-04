Disaster prep tax holiday ends Sunday

Sunday, June 6 is the last day to take advantage of Florida’s disaster prep tax holiday, but two more state tax breaks are coming along in a few weeks.
The first is a new one, the “Freedom Week” tax holiday. It begins July 1 and runs through July 7.
The tax-free status applies to the purchase of certain boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, and sports equipment.
It also applies to the July 1-7 purchase of admission to certain cultural, music and sporting events, specified performances, movies, museums, state park annual passes, and fitness facility admission, where events will be taking place July 1 through December 31 of this year. Additionally, purchases of certain season tickets are also exempted from tax if the purchase is made in the July 1-7 period.
The Florida Senate webpage listed the following examples of tax-exempt purchase of physical merchandise for the July 1-7 period:
Boating and Water Supplies: The tax holiday applies to the first $75 of the sales price of life jackets and coolers; the first $50 of the sales price of safety flares; the first $150 of the sales price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed; the first $300 of the sales price of paddleboards and surfboards; the first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks; the first $75 of the sales price of paddles and oars; and the first $25 of the sales price of snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.
Camping Supplies: The tax holiday applies to the first $200 of the sales price of tents; the first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs; and the first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights.
Fishing Supplies: The tax holiday applies to the first $75 of the sales price of rods and reels, if sold individually, or the first $150 of the sales price if sold as a set; the first $30 of the sales price of tackle boxes or bags; and the first $5 of the sale price of bait or fishing tackle, if sold individually, or the first $10 of the sales price if multiple items are sold together.
General Outdoor Supplies: The tax holiday applies to the first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen or insect repellant; the first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses; the first $200 of the sales price of binoculars; the first $30 of the sales price of water bottles; the first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs; the first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills; the first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets; and the first $250 of the sales price of bicycles.
Sports Equipment: The tax holiday applies any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear, selling for $40 or less. This 10-day tax holiday allows Floridians to prepare for hurricane season while saving money on disaster preparedness items such as flashlights under $40, batteries less than $50, tarps under $100, generators less than $1,000, and more.
The 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday will be from July 31 to August 9, for clothing, footwear, and backpacks costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less, and the first $1,000 of the sales tax price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories.
Some examples of the disaster preparedness supplies you can buy in the tax holiday ending Sunday include: Flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less; radios costing $50 or less; tarps costing $100 or less, coolers costing $60 or less, batteries costing $50 or less; and, generators costing $1,000 or less.