Disaster prep tax holiday is May 28-June 6

Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28 and continues through Sunday, June 6.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a prediction for the coming Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 through November 30.

For 2021, there is a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), NOAA says.

Of those, six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher).

Of those, three to five could be major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence level.

“The approach of hurricane season is an excellent reminder to prepare not just for storms, but for all potential disasters,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity for Floridians to save money while gathering the supplies they need to be safe.”