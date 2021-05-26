Disaster prep tax holiday is May 28-June 6

Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28 and continues through Sunday, June 6.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a prediction for the coming Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 through November 30.
For 2021, there is a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), NOAA says.
Of those, six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher).
Of those, three to five could be major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence level.
“The approach of hurricane season is an excellent reminder to prepare not just for storms, but for all potential disasters,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity for Floridians to save money while gathering the supplies they need to be safe.”
The Department has created the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday webpage with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties. Visit the page at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
For more information, see the Tax Information Publication (TIP), which provides further detains in outlines qualifying items ranging from portable, self-powered light sources selling for $20 or less to portable generators selling for $750 or less. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
Selling for $20 or less: Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)
Selling for $40 or less: Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas), including candles, flashlights and lanterns. Note: Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are also included.
Selling for $50 or less: Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers, batteries, including rechargeable batteries, these listed sizes only and excluding automobile and boat batteries: AAA-cell l AA-cell l C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt., along with radios powered by battery, solar, or handcrank, two-way and weather band.
Selling for $60 or less: Non-electrical coolers and ice chests, and portable power bank.
Selling for $100 or less: Bungee cords, ground anchor systems, ratchet straps, tarps, tie-down kits, Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting.