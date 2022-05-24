Disaster prep tax holiday starts Saturday in Florida

Qualifying disaster preparedness supplies will be exempt from Florida sales taxes during the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

It begins Saturday, May 28 and runs through Friday, June 10.

“Hurricane season can be a trying time, but preparing in advance for disasters is the best way to stay safe,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday helps families stock up on essentials while saving money.”

The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday webpage with further information is at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.

Qualifying items ranging from cans or pouches of wet pet food selling for $2 each or less to portable generators selling for $1,000 or less. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport. The full list is on the website listed above.

