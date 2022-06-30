Discover your balanced life at Total Body by Roni

Summer is here! The season brings swimsuits, beaches, pool parties, and cruises. But, have no fear if you feel a little out-of-shape because you have been working long hours and managing your children’s schedule. It is not too late! Total Body by Roni Fitness and Wellness Studio has all the solutions you need to get you ready for summer and live the balanced life you deserve.

“This is a dream come true. So, God did it!” Ronstance declared as she recalled her life leading up to this moment she dreamt of for years.

Ronstance “Roni” Pittman was born and raised in the “big pink house” in Jacob, where she was delivered by Mrs. Mamie Pittman. Although the house did not survive time, there is a historical marker where it once stood.

Leading the way from a young age, Roni Pittman was the first black majorette in Cottondale, where she graduated with honors. Initially planning to become a physician, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Pre-Medicine and later move to Atlanta. But she always had her hands in the health field. One of the many activities Pittman was involved with was raising money for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia by organizing a sports memorabilia auction and banquet.

Later, she moved to Los Angeles to try her hand at sports reporting. Pittman worked for local cable companies, including AT&T and LA36, covering high school and college basketball and football. She also had the opportunity to cover some entertainment. This would lead to her broadcasting career.

After a few years, Pittman returned to Atlanta and her health dreams. She studied for and earned her certification as an exercise physiologist (ECP) through the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). During the 13 years since that time, she has been a trainer. In 2010, she returned to Jackson County to raise her daughter Keslyn. Within a month, she began working at Chipola Fitness. Just before Hurricane Michael in 2018, Ronstance married the love of her life, Roger Pittman.

“It has been a dream for a long time,” Roni Pittman explained how, over the years, different people inspired her dream. “The name ‘Total Body’ was given to me in 2014 by Mary Miles,” she recalled. “She would say ‘Body by Roni, Body by Roni.’” After the passing of her friend, Pittman decided to use the name; however, she soon learned that it was already taken. This led her to add the word “total.”

“Which is great,” she said, “because I try to focus not only on the body but also the spirit and soul.”

Another inspiration came from her friend JoAnne Olds when Pittman was in the initial phases of creating smoothies.

“When I first started making smoothies, I wasn’t ready to put them out there, so I would just take them to Joanne at her nursing home facility,” she said. It did not take long before the workers began asking for samples. When she was ready to release the first flavor, she named it “Jo-Berry,” after her friend who had passed away. This led to her creating a second smoothie called “Tropical Paradise.”

“It’s been a learning process and a lot of work,” Pittman continued. “My husband did the grunt work with this magnificent carpenter named Mario Anderson. Even my daughter helped.”

Her dream studio is her “making people healthier” model, and her vision is “to help people live a balanced life.”

You will find yourself in the fitness room as you enter the studio. There is a board on the left with workout plans for those not training directly with Roni. These provide a guide for various workouts. There are also inspirational sayings posted on the left and right walls: “Believe for it” and “Faith over Fear.” The fitness room has cardio, strength training, and small equipment. Choose among the cardio options of treadmills, elliptical, recumbent, and spin bikes. Strength training equipment is available for arms, legs, shoulders, chest, and back, but those are not all the options available in the fitness room. Medicine balls, resistance bands, mats, stability balls, and similar equipment are available. Don’t forget: The smoothies are located in the fitness room.

The most eye-catching piece of equipment in the fitness room is the Freedom Climber. This revolving rock climber is the third to be installed in the Panhandle. Pittman explained how the inventor, Terry McCall, personally installs his Freedom Climbers worldwide. The equipment “rotates as you rotate, and moves when you move.” But, Pittman added, “the obstacle is to keep it moving.” “It’s a full-body workout that is good for grip improvement and hand-eye coordination.” The freedom climber is for all ages. Various methods and exercises for using the equipment according to your fitness level.

As you exit the fitness room, you will see the words “Relax.” The relaxation room features massage and other chairs, special lighting, and a wall-mount water fountain. Enjoy the serene, calming atmosphere with spa music and the soothing sounds of the fountain. Even the ceiling features waterfall scenery in the lighting. The zero gravity massage chairs lay back to provide a full-body massage. The message on the wall in the relaxation room is “All is Well.” There are two offices in the relaxation room. One is used for the “Be at Ease Experience.” In addition, there are bar stools and tables.

Pittman explained how, from the moment she started her services in Atlanta, she has aimed them toward people recovering from some type of injury, a medical condition, or physical therapy or balance condition. Her programs involve strength and cardio training, not a workout.

Total Body by Roni Fitness and Wellness Studio offers a little more exclusivity because it is private. Everything is by appointment only, so it won’t be crowded and clients can relax and use equipment without waiting in line. And those who don’t like working out in front of other people won’t have to worry, because others cannot see in – it’s intimate.

“Some of my population that I cater to just don’t feel comfortable working out in front of a crowd. And that’s okay.” Pittman doesn’t offer big classes but personal training, which includes one-on-one or a group with a maximum of four.

When you become a personal training client, you have access to the studio to use at will during regular business hours. So, if you have a training class with Pittman today, you can go back the following day to train on your own, if you so choose. You will also have access to the relaxation room. Another option is the Be at Ease Experience, which features two hours of the Freedom Climber, relaxation, and food. This option is available after hours and on Saturdays. Recent requests have included office, bachelor’s couples, and girl’s parties.

“I take all forms of payment,” Pittman explained. Gift certificates are also available for any of the services, so there is something for everyone.

Keep your eyes open for more to come in the future. What a great family and business to have in Marianna!

The open house for Total Body by Roni Fitness and Wellness Studio will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

Call 850-718-6252 to schedule an appointment to visit Total Body by Roni Fitness and Wellness Studio, at 4480 Market Street, on the east side of Winn-Dixie. Studio hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Find out more about pricing and options at www.totalbodybyroni.com.

Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.