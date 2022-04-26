 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COUNTY COMMISSION

Dispatchers honored with week of recognition in Jackson County

Dispatchers honored with week of recognition

Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock, center, blue shirt, stands with Jackson County dispatchers and Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner, far right, after commissioners declared April 10-16 Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in the county.

 DYLAN BASS, PROVIDED

They’re voices that answer the 911 line in terrible times, when medical and other kinds of emergencies can push callers into panic mode.

The men and women of dispatch have multiple duties in those moments: Calming callers as they’re gathering and sharing vital information to get rescuers to the scene, they’re the “invisible” responders that help save lives every day.

Most of the callers that needed them so desperately wouldn’t know these heroes on the street the next day because those first-line responders are never at the scene.

But earlier this month, Jackson County Commissioners put some of them in the spotlight briefly when those crew members came to be present when the governmental body declared April 10-16 as 911 Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, matching the dates of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner had asked the board to make that proclamation.

In a press release from county administration regarding the declaration, Brunner was quoted as saying this in the meeting: “Our health, safety, and well-being are often dependent on the commitment and steadfast devotion of Public Safety Telecommunicators, because emergencies can occur at any time that require police, fire, emergency medical service, or other critical services. Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services. Public Safety Telecommunicators at the Jackson County 911 Center have assisted with the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, and treatment of patients. The work of these “unseen first responders” is invaluable in emergency situations, and each of these dedicated men and women deserves our heartfelt appreciation.”

The board presented a framed proclamation to the crew.

A bonus on the day for the Jackson County Fire Rescue team was the fact that the county board chose a crew member, paramedic/firefighter Chelsea Walters, as Jackson County Employee of the Month.

