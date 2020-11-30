Display up, event set for The Farms at Two Egg

Three sisters who put their individual talents together to run a family events-management business also work together these days to create holiday displays for the motoring public to enjoy.
In October, Katrinia Williams Patrick and her sisters Nakia Williams and Twanna Nelson created a Halloween display in a hayfield at The Farms at Two Egg, owned by the family and located at 4382 Wintergreen Road. It’s on the corner of Lovedale and Wintergreen roads. They also showed a drive-in movie there around the holiday.
And this month, they’ve put together a display in the same location for Christmas. It’s Grinch-themed, and, on Dec. 19, they’ll show "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" starring Jim Carrey. There’s also talk of showing the 1966 animated version of the story at the start of the night, but that wasn’t confirmed as of this writing.
The movie, though, begins at 7 p.m. to cap off the full afternoon of activities on that date. They begin at 4 p.m. For $10, you get popcorn, a drink, the opportunity to “meet the Grinch,” and access to food vendors on the site. Admission to the movie is thrown in.
The event grounds are owned by the women’s father, Wendell H. Williams. He’s been farming that land for a long time. His daughters helped out there as children and still contribute to the farm’s operation.
He, in turn, helps them when it’s time to put up a holiday showpiece. He moves the hay they need into place with his tractor, for instance, and generally assists in other ways.
The sisters start with a vision that usually comes from Katrinia. Nakia generally designs and provides the main artistic realization of what her sister had in mind. Twanna coordinates the project.
And that’s basically how their work comes together in their business, as well. The sisters own Elite Events. They manage weddings, birthday celebrations and much more as they build that sibling enterprise.
Katrinia W. Patrick said that being able to join forces for holiday decoration projects, and events like the one they’re planning for Dec. 19, brings their family and it’s community-mindedness together in a way that lets them celebrate the seasons in a special way with their larger family of Jackson County. Their dad lives about a half-mile from the event location. The family enjoys watching guests stop by and take pictures in the weeks the display is up.
She also said the community does its part, too, in making the holiday merry: Several individuals have given donations to help support the holiday displays and associated events. She said her dad’s longtime neighbor Charles Tipton does all he can to assist, as well.
