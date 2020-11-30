Display up, event set for The Farms at Two Egg

He, in turn, helps them when it’s time to put up a holiday showpiece. He moves the hay they need into place with his tractor, for instance, and generally assists in other ways.

The sisters start with a vision that usually comes from Katrinia. Nakia generally designs and provides the main artistic realization of what her sister had in mind. Twanna coordinates the project.

And that’s basically how their work comes together in their business, as well. The sisters own Elite Events. They manage weddings, birthday celebrations and much more as they build that sibling enterprise.

Katrinia W. Patrick said that being able to join forces for holiday decoration projects, and events like the one they’re planning for Dec. 19, brings their family and it’s community-mindedness together in a way that lets them celebrate the seasons in a special way with their larger family of Jackson County. Their dad lives about a half-mile from the event location. The family enjoys watching guests stop by and take pictures in the weeks the display is up.

She also said the community does its part, too, in making the holiday merry: Several individuals have given donations to help support the holiday displays and associated events. She said her dad’s longtime neighbor Charles Tipton does all he can to assist, as well.