Ditch drainage dilemmas continue in Jackson County

When Hurricane Michael knocked down all those trees in Jackson County two years ago, it left the landscape bare in many places and broke the hearts of families that had watched those trees grow for generations.
And though the storm’s long gone, its stripping of the inventory has caused another lingering problem.
Some think the county’s doing something to cause the problem, or failing to do something that could solve the problem.
Some affected by the fallout blame their neighbors.
Some blame other entities, like the Florida Department of Transportation.
But Jackson County Jackson County Public Transportation Director Scotty Taylor says Mother Nature is the real culprit here: Rains now fall across large expanses of land that no longer have big stands of trees to hold or slow all that water.
And it finds the low spots as it meanders. Often, that means it eventually enters into roadside ditches that the county or the state have to maintain, and there it stands until it slowly seeps into the ground below.
In heavy rains, some of those ditches aren’t big enough to handle all the overflow coming into them at no fault of the county or the state or the people whose land that water has crossed. And then there’s the debris that came along with the water, causing the ditches to fill up even faster because that material is taking up some of the space.
The water overflowing the ditches sometimes winds up on people’s property nearby.
One case in point is a ditch along Pooser Road. On one end, it meets up with State Road 73. On that end, Pooser often winds up underwater and that’s where you can also find a neighborhood with yards often flooded, and occasionally, homes flooded and septic systems underwater.
The county has hired Melvin Engineering to design changes for Pooser Road, and the plan includes raising the road to keep it from going underwater during heavy rains.
Pooser has the potential to become a key roadway in the county. There’s a plan to pave it, if money comes along for the project. On the other end of Pooser, where it meets up with the Kynesville Highway, there are plans in the works for an industrial building to be built that could house a job-creating enterprise.
But before that possible paving project ever starts, the county’s trying to find a way to solve the drainage problem on the other end. The redesign of the road will raise it and get it out of the water, but it won’t solve the larger ditch-drainage difficulties caused by the water coming in.
Such drainage dilemmas exist countywide, says Taylor, and it’s a lot to keep up with.
And in a category unto itself, a Depression-Era Works Progress Administration (WPA) program is contributing to the frustration in some areas.
Particularly prevalent in Commissioner Jim Peacock’s District 5, many ditches were built during that time to control the flow of water to meet the needs of the community as they existed at that time. Peacock has long complained of these, as they now fill up and cause property owners many problems. But some of those old ditches were built across private lands and during a time when rights-of-way were not so stringently observed or followed. And they haven’t been regularly maintained in years.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers had been responsible for cleaning those out, as a decades-old document did give the agency that task. But, the county eventually took over the responsibility and it has been acknowledged by Peacock and other county officials over time that the county didn’t have a scheduled maintenance program in place.
Peacock has tried to find other resources to help with that problem and speaks of the issue often in county meetings. He did so again this week, calling upon the county’s hired consultants for Hurricane Michael disaster expense reimbursement to take a crack at it when another round of Disaster Recovery money comes around. He wants them to submit the WPA ditch clean-outs as a justifiable and reimbursable expense in solving a problem made worse by that hurricane and/or by rains associated with Hurricane Sally this year.
Meanwhile, Taylor and his team have already taken it upon themselves to clean out three or four of those and Taylor says they’ll get to as many as they can as time allows.
But extra time, well, that’s hard to come by these days as they deal with the usual county-maintained ditches around the jurisdiction.
Pooser is chief among those problems to be solved.
When FDOT last widened the shoulder of SR 73, the agency didn’t change the pipe elevation. In extending it out to match the new shoulder width, but without a change in pipe elevation, that created a situation where the water couldn’t get into the pipe to drain away. And some of that water finds its way to Pooser.
Taylor was quick to say that FDOT wasn’t to blame for the whole problem. Since he got on the job about a year ago, he’s learned in conversations with some longtime residents that an apparently naturally occurring hole or long-ago manmade well opening has existed in the area, into which some of the water could drain. It is apparently, since Hurricane Michael, no longer serving to take away some of the water.
No one knows why that circumstance developed, he said, adding that he only knows anecdotally of the hole and its previous ability to help some of the water leave the surface.
And, Taylor said, the county is also working with FDOT as that agency designs an SR 73 storm drain that would allow some of the water to be piped under the road and into an FDOT ditch on the other side. The cost of doing that, however, may prove to be even higher than initial estimates of roughly $330,000, and the county would have to contribute half the cost under the appropriate shared-funding program being considered for the project.
The pipe would have to be installed by way of a costly directional bore, because there’s a gas main that runs all the way down SR 73 that makes it impossible to dig the road up in that area and lay the new pipe in. A directional bore, instead, bores a hole into which a sleeve and pipe are installed without interference with such utilities. The rough estimate above, Taylor said, may not take into account some related expenses associated with the directional bore.
As the state and county officials continue talks on this and other stormwater issues, county Road and Bridge workers soldier on in addressing the drainage problems they face when the heavy rains come.
