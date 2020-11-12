Ditch drainage dilemmas continue in Jackson County

But extra time, well, that’s hard to come by these days as they deal with the usual county-maintained ditches around the jurisdiction.

Pooser is chief among those problems to be solved.

When FDOT last widened the shoulder of SR 73, the agency didn’t change the pipe elevation. In extending it out to match the new shoulder width, but without a change in pipe elevation, that created a situation where the water couldn’t get into the pipe to drain away. And some of that water finds its way to Pooser.

Taylor was quick to say that FDOT wasn’t to blame for the whole problem. Since he got on the job about a year ago, he’s learned in conversations with some longtime residents that an apparently naturally occurring hole or long-ago manmade well opening has existed in the area, into which some of the water could drain. It is apparently, since Hurricane Michael, no longer serving to take away some of the water.

No one knows why that circumstance developed, he said, adding that he only knows anecdotally of the hole and its previous ability to help some of the water leave the surface.