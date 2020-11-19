Dog fatally injure pedestrian

A pack of dogs is believed to have fatally injured a Bascom man found lying dead next to Kirkland Road on Wednesday morning around 7:48 a.m. about seven miles from his home and roughly one mile from a house where he’d been visiting the night before. Alerted to his presence hours later, officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol had responded to the area.
“Upon completing a thorough investigation, it was determined that the subject had been walking in the roadway, when he suffered life threatening injuries from an animal attack. The deceased was identified as Donald Ray Allen, 65 years old, from Bascom,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office authorities said in a press release issued Thursday morning. “The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area.” Roberts said later Thursday at a press conference that an autopsy had confirmed that the man’s fatal injuries were a result of the attack.
At the press conference Thursday afternoon, Roberts said Allen didn’t have his own transportation and had caught a ride Wednesday night to a residence about a mile from where his body was found, having later left that house on foot. The last known communications with him were around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Animal traps have been placed in the area in an attempt to catch the dogs that may have been involved and drones are also being used in the attempt to find them. Night flights are also being undertaken.
It was not known whether rabies was a factor, but officials said it was not likely since animals with that illness rarely travel in groups.
He also said that the dogs are to have been strays of the domesticated type, rather than wild canines like coyotes, but did not rule out that its possible they are pets.
Individuals in the area, and generally, are cautioned against walking alone at night and anyone that has any possible information about these dogs is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Animal Control at 850-718-0021.
