Dogs fatally injure Bascom man

A pack of dogs is believed to have fatally injured a Bascom man found lying dead next to Kirkland Road around 7:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, about seven miles from his home and roughly one mile from a house he visited the night before.

Alerted to his presence hours later, officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the area.

“Upon completing a thorough investigation, it was determined that the subject had been walking in the roadway, when he suffered life threatening injuries from an animal attack. The deceased was identified as Donald Ray Allen, 65 years old, from Bascom,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office authorities said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

“The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area.”

Roberts said at a Thursday afternoon press conference that an autopsy confirmed that the man’s fatal injuries were a result of the attack.

At the press conference, Roberts said Allen didn’t have his own transportation and had caught a ride Wednesday night to a residence about a mile from where his body was found, having later left that house on foot. The last known communications with him were around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.