Dollar Tree/Family Dollar job fair is Thursday in Marianna

Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, will host a hiring event 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Family Dollar Distribution Center in Marianna.

The event, at 3985 Distribution Drive, is part of a nationwide campaign that day: One will occur at each of the company’s 26 distribution centers at the same time.

Job candidates will meet with human resource and operations personnel for on-the-spot interviews and potential same-day offers. For more details or to apply ahead of the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers-logistics and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers-logistics.

Through the end of October, the company is offering a $1,000 signing bonus.

In a press release about the job fair, company officials speak of flexible work schedules, competitive pay and benefits, and the wide variety of jobs available to potential hires.