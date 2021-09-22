 Skip to main content
Dollar Tree/Family Dollar job fair is Thursday in Marianna
Dollar Tree/Family Dollar job fair is Thursday in Marianna

Company: On-the-spot hires possible

Family Dollar Distribution Center

The Family Dollar Distribution Center on Kynesville Road is located near Interstate 10 in Jackson County.

 KRISTIE CLOUD, FLORIDAN FILE

Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, will host a hiring event 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Family Dollar Distribution Center in Marianna.

The event, at 3985 Distribution Drive, is part of a nationwide campaign that day: One will occur at each of the company’s 26 distribution centers at the same time.

Job candidates will meet with human resource and operations personnel for on-the-spot interviews and potential same-day offers. For more details or to apply ahead of the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers-logistics and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers-logistics.

Through the end of October, the company is offering a $1,000 signing bonus.

In a press release about the job fair, company officials speak of flexible work schedules, competitive pay and benefits, and the wide variety of jobs available to potential hires.

